Political events are weighing heavily upon my chosen currencies right now making them pretty hard to predict and whilst my views remain the same there are times to trade and times not to trade and for me this is one of the latter.  Less trading does not mean less reward and we must at all times remember this is a marathon and not a sprint.
I’m sure there will be some good moves missed but hey-ho that’s the way it is. There’s always going to be another opportunity on another day, and we cant have them all.

A “trading break” is always welcome as it brings us back refreshed and ready to go again.  Remember a huge part of this “trading game” is psychology and the brain needs unrelated stimulus to ensure it is ready to get back to work.

Don’t forget there’s site maintenance going on all the coming week.

The Last Post, well until later this month anyway.
This message is just in case you missed yesterdays update.

I am away from the office all next week returning on the 20th November so there will be no trading or blogs during that time.

Catch up later this month.

Clive

Clive Arneil

Clive Arneil worked for major brokers for over 20 years trading most instruments in the Foreign Exchange markets as well as Derivatives. Brokered deals on behalf of some of the worlds largest banks including Barclays, Citibank, UBS, Nat West and the Bank of England. Worked mainly in the UK but also in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Retired from the Money Market at the age of 40 and worked as a financial data feed specialist supplying market data to Banks, Brokers and Spread-Betting companies. Still trading and teaching people the skills required to master today’s volatile markets.

