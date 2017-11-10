Political events are weighing heavily upon my chosen currencies right now making them pretty hard to predict and whilst my views remain the same there are times to trade and times not to trade and for me this is one of the latter. Less trading does not mean less reward and we must at all times remember this is a marathon and not a sprint.

I’m sure there will be some good moves missed but hey-ho that’s the way it is. There’s always going to be another opportunity on another day, and we cant have them all.

A “trading break” is always welcome as it brings us back refreshed and ready to go again. Remember a huge part of this “trading game” is psychology and the brain needs unrelated stimulus to ensure it is ready to get back to work.

Don’t forget there’s site maintenance going on all the coming week.

The Last Post, well until later this month anyway.

This message is just in case you missed yesterdays update.

I am away from the office all next week returning on the 20th November so there will be no trading or blogs during that time.

Catch up later this month.

Clive