Bricknode has launched a new vertical called Bricknode Fund Manager. It is based on the platform Bricknode Financial Systems and is a cloud based tool for fund companies to manage their funds, holdings, and investors.

Fund companies have been struggling with efficiently managing their operations that usually require multiple systems. Bricknode, with its Fund Manager has expanded its portfolio of services with its cloud based tool for fund companies to manage their funds, holdings, and investors.

Bricknode Fund Manager allows a fund company/operator/transfer agent to use only one system to manager its investments and its investors together with distributing net asset values to different sources. Co-existing in the same platform as Bricknode Broker, this new vertical can be used by fund companies or brokers to host investor accounts with the addition of various insurance schemes.

Alongside its other services, Bricknode employs an online fully transparent pricing module. In order to build integrations on top of the core to further automate their processes, fund companies, brokers, and developers can use the open API that Bricknode offers; developers and FinTech innovators can publish their applications and get instant distribution to customers through Bricknode Marketplace.

“With the launch of Bricknode Fund Manager, we now have tools for both buy-side participants and sell-side participants in the same platform and can achieve a lot of network effects. Fund companies are producing financial products which the brokers are selling, and by participating in the same system, we can establish real time links between these entities.

For example, this is a great way for start-up funds where they can get instant distribution through the connected securities firms and don’t have any cost overhead on the interaction between them. Having managed a fund of my own as a Commodities Trading Advisor in the US I am very excited about this offering and am looking forward to using it myself in the future!” said Stefan Willebrand, CEO, and Co-Founder of Bricknode.

“We have used everything that we learned during more than ten years that we have developed cloud based services for the financial industry and created a product with input from several funds. We have focused on the establishment of a user-friendly interface and making something complex into a simple experience for the end user.”, said Erik Ekblom, Product manager for Bricknode Fund Manager.