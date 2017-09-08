PAST PERFORMANCE IRRELEVANT FOR HALF OF INVESTORS – EXPECTED RATE OF RETURN KEY

Nearly two thirds of investors rank expected rate of return as important when choosing an investment provider

But surprisingly, only (49%) of those polled consider past performance as a key consideration

Ability to monitor performance and returns online also vital for today’s investors

London, 8 September 2017 – Expected rate of return is the factor most people (61%) with £50,000 or more to invest consider important when choosing an investment provider, according to a survey by fixed rate bond provider, Minerva Lending PLC.

Perhaps surprisingly, just under half (49%) of those polled said past performance was an important factor for them, putting it in second place on the due diligence checklist for investors when choosing an investment provider.

Meanwhile, two in five (41%) investors polled said the ability to monitor performance and returns online was important to them, underlining the need for investment providers to provide real-time dashboards and reporting in the digital age.

The tie-in period of an investment, namely how long before people can access their money again, was considered an important factor by just under four in 10 (37%) active investors.

Perhaps surprisingly, customer service levels were important for just over a quarter (27%) of respondents, suggesting hard numbers matter more for investors than the soft touch. Meanwhile, for an investment provider to be ethical was considered important by just one in every 10 (9%) investors.

The full results of the survey can be seen in the table below.

CHART: What are the important factors for you when choosing an investment provider?

Ross Andrews, director, Minerva Lending plc, comments:

“Anticipated headline returns clearly carry a lot of weight for investors when searching for investment providers. Perhaps more surprising is that only half of the investors we polled considered past performance to be an important factor when choosing a provider. While some see track record as a fair gauge of future performance, for others the past is clearly in the past and has little bearing whatsoever on likely returns.

“What this research also reveals is that investment providers should not compromise on their reporting, but enable people to effortlessly monitor their investments. In the digital age, that’s key.”

Minerva Lending PLC has recently launched a fixed rate bond offering 7% gross per annum. The asset-backed, 5-year listed bond, pays out interest semi-annually on loans that are typically at a maximum loan to value of 70%. This provides a buffer for the full recoverability of the loan before any capital is put at risk.

As with all investments, capital is at risk and investors may not receive back the full amount of their investment. The Minerva Listed Bond is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.