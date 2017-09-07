Yesterdays markets were pretty much as expected for reasons given in recent blogs.

Will things move today? – I think so.

It is a big day for “Super Mario” as the ECB delivers on what could be a rate change at 13:30 this afternoon.

Will he start to unwind the Q.E program as the Euro-zone slowly climbs out of the gloom?

One thing is for sure the Euro is going to react today and quite severely one way or the other as he delivers the news.

The Pound will continue to be choppy as Brexit negotiations continue at home and abroad.

The Cable move is in my opinion being driven by the $ so this really is a guessing game as only one currency is driving the pair as I see it.

U.S Oil has appears to have “topped out” for the moment but it sits “eye-ing” quite possibly a run towards $50 as far as I am concerned.

What it does there, assuming that happens is anyone’s guess.

This will move today particularly at 16:00 when U.S inventories are announced a day later than usual.

Gold also could be ready for another northern run.

Yen had a pull back against both Euro and the $.

Let’s see if this gets back into its stride

The $ looks set for another slide after a little reprieve yesterday.

If the Index gets lower than 92.00 (which is where it is now @ 09:00)

it could be in trouble and slip further.

An interesting day ahead.

Clive