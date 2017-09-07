In the Halifax HPI release today it has been proved first time buyers are the strongest above all.

Alastair McKee, Managing Director of the UK-wide independent mortgage broker, One 77 Mortgages comments,

“First time buyers are proving to be the ballast of the property market.

“The Help to Buy initiative, coupled with the sheer competitiveness of the mortgage rates available and softer house prices, have opened a window of opportunity for many first time buyers.

“First time buyers have made up for the lack of demand from landlords, and then some.

“Many people also want to get onto the property market, and lock into low fixed mortgages rates, before interest rates potentially start to rise.

“There’s a sense that the clock is ticking on rates and that is certainly a factor in the steady number of transactions.

“The toxic combination of high inflation and low wage growth is a key threat to the property market, and could see confidence unravel if it gets out of hand.

“But if the jobs market remains strong and inflation doesn’t rise far beyond its current level, there is no reason to think the market couldn’t continue along its current path for some time yet.”

House prices are at the top of the conversation agenda, Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders, comments:

“After months of uncertainty the property market is slowly finding its feet again.

“But price rises are being driven by equilibrium rather than energy. The chronic shortage of supply has placed a floor under prices, while demand has been underpinned by a combination of benign interest rates and a robust jobs market.

“Buyer sentiment in many areas remains upbeat, even if few are rushing and most won’t hesitate to walk away from a property being offered at anything other than a highly competitive price.

“The result of this stand-off has been a gradual softening of prices rather than a correction.

“Most encouragingly, on the front line we’re seeing the market become more free-flowing – and the typical summer hiatus in activity was short-lived.

“The jump in mortgage approvals is a particularly welcome sign that momentum is returning. As more pragmatic sellers recognise the change in the dynamics of the market and adjust their price expectations, this trend could accelerate as demand nudges further upwards.

“The market remains deeply fragile, but the listless limbo that followed the election result is fading as increasing numbers of previously hesitant buyers are piqued into action by the sense that stability – if not quite normality – is returning.”

Jonathan Samuels, CEO of the property lender, Octane Capital

“With supply so low, sentiment holding firm given the strength of the jobs market and stupendously competitive mortgage rates, it’s no surprise the property market is hanging in there.

“For every negative, such as stubbornly high inflation, low wage growth and political uncertainty, there is a positive, and that’s balancing things out.

“Even though the Halifax data demonstrates an underlying resilience in prices and the market, it’s unlikely to be the beginning of a material bounce-back.

“The property market is still a shadow of its former self and we are likely to remain in a sideways-moving market while various macro-economic and political factors play out.

“There’s every chance we’ll have much of the same for the rest of the year and into 2018.

“Arguably the major threat is the impact of higher inflation and low wage growth on household confidence and budgets.

“If people increasingly feel the squeeze, a growing number of property transactions will invariably go on the back burner.”