Sound Energy, the African and European focused upstream gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of JJ Traynor as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer JJ will lead the finance, commercial, business development and investor relations functions. It is intended that JJ will also be appointed as a Director of the Company at a future date, and a further announcement will be made, as appropriate, in due course.

James Parsons, Sound Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome JJ to the Sound Energy team. He brings a wealth of experience, to the company, both in our industry, and with energy investors. Sound’s strategy is delivering for our shareholders and JJ’s appointment reinforces our commitment to building a strong management group with real industry experience. I am looking forward to working with JJ, particularly to build on our longstanding ties with our retail investor community and deepen our institutional shareholder following.”