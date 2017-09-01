Wednesday Barratt Developments (Final results) The last trading update in July stated that full-year profits would be ahead of market expectations at £765m, helped by a rise in the price of homes sold and cost cutting. The market will be interested to hear if average selling prices have continued to rise and whether market conditions in London remain weak. Investors will also focus on any signs that the company is still cautious about buying further land for development, as has been the case for some time. PPHE Hotel (Interim results) In May the company said it had a strong first quarter with a marked improvement in trading in the London leisure market. With the Office for National Statistics reporting a record number of overseas visitors to the UK in June, thanks to the weak pound, it will be interesting to hear if that is benefiting PPHE, which operates eight Park Plaza properties in London. The shares have performed very strongly so far this year and investors will be interested to hear if the company intends to repeat the special dividend paid last year thanks to good cash generation.