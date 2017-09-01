At a cost of £80 million, Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR) the real estate investor for UK supermarkets has acquired the freehold of the Sainsbury’s Bybrook Superstore in Ashford, Kent from the National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society. This acquisition reflected a net initial yield of 4.5% after the next agreed RPI-linked rent review in September 2017.

The store is being acquired with an unexpired lease term of approximately 21 years, subject to annual, upward-only, RPI-linked rent reviews on full repairing and insuring terms. The purchase has been funded out of the equity proceeds of the IPO in July 2017 and from the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility and comprises of 125,000 sq. ft. on a 17-acre site with more than 700 parking spaces. The store was first developed by Sainsbury’s in the early 1990’s and have since then undertaken a significant capital investment in the store through an extension and refurbishment in 2011.

Ben Green, Director of Arato Capital, the Investment Advisor to Supermarket Income REIT had commented, “This is our third acquisition since our IPO. The asset is important to Sainsbury’s, which has committed significant capital into its extension and redevelopment in recent years. The sizable 17-acre site is ideally located to serve the ever-growing Ashford population, situated in close proximity to the town centre and directly adjacent to the M20 and the Eureka leisure park.”

“This investment by Supermarket Income REIT is a strong addition to our portfolio and provides attractive and growing income, while its size, site cover and location means that there is excellent upside potential over the longer term. It also diversifies and strengthens our tenant and geographic mix”.