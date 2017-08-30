The $Yen has been in a range of 1115.00 – 112.00 – 108.00 that started back in January this year. 115.00 (or approaching that level) has been tested and failed to go higher countless times then the mid range 112.00 pivotal as it either bounced there or headed to the floor at 108.00. Just yesterday we saw 108.32 traded ahead of what might have been the “big one” where it broke out of this consolidation but something went wrong.

Basically, the North Korean missile that passed over Japan in what Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called an “unprecedented, serious and significant threat” might have had something to do with it. The safe haven status of the Yen was and will now be challenged.

This morning, from yesterdays 108.32, it’s already 110.00 as new trades are placed selling the Yen, and longer term trades “stop loss” levels are continually triggered exacerbating the move further.

Kim Jong Un is “testing” the volatile character of Donald Trump and promises more testing of missiles. This could get very bad indeed.

I just don’t get it.

Can anyone tell me why Kin Jong Un feels so threatened?

Perhaps it’s because North Korea is such a wonderful place to live, has so many happy people living there, and he does not want the secret of his success to get out. After all, when we see the North Koreans they are always smiling aren’t they? Perhaps it’s because he doesn’t like what has happened in South Korea where the world embraces these people and they do have a smile on their face.

Or perhaps it’s simply that he doesn’t like a Big Mac and fries.

If the North Korean people wish to remain under his dictatorship then so be it as that’s up to them isn’t it..? But be warned Mr Un.

Nobody on the planet agrees with what you are doing.

You are threatening world peace and you are destroying our planet with your needless, childish behaviour. If you are hell bent on enforcing your will upon “everyone” else then you will come second.

You do not need to show us how big “you” are – nobody cares anyway.

But what “you” are proposing to do does concern every rational human being so if you think it is just about you and Mr Trump then you are delusional. Have you seen Game of Thrones recently?

I am in no hurry to trade currencies right now and less is definitely going to be more. Be very selective as things are going to be extremely volatile. Risk must be set at minimum and expect some serious “whipsawing”.

I’ll update the trading book for August over the next few days, as there’s little to add. My trading volume in September will be lower for the reasons stated.

Clive.