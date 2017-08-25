Thursday

Chesnara (interim results)

Insurance group Chesnara has received a big boost from foreign exchange rate movements in recent times and generates enough cash to fund healthy dividend payments. Acquisitions have also been a strong point for the company and the recent purchase of Legal & General’s Dutch business for €160m compliments the company’s existing business in the Netherlands, Waard Group. The market will be interested to hear if the company is looking into any further acquisitions at the moment.

Melrose Industries (Q2 results)

All eyes will be on the performance of last year’s acquisition Nortek, which manufactures cooling and heating systems. Management see potential for improving performance by refocusing its product range, overhauling the supply chain, debt structure and back office, leading to improved margins. In its last update, the group confirmed it’s looking into further acquisitions, so investors will be keen to hear any further details on this and its existing business, Brush.

Restaurant Group (interim results)

The company has been restructuring its business model and investors will be looking for further signs that declining sales have stabilised, especially at Frankie & Benny’s. Management have warned that changes made in the strategic review will take time to show effect. Investors will be wary of rising inflation and consumer sentiment on the group.