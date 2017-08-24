Lifetime ISA isn’t all about buying property, but it is a dominant driver. Investing for the future is also popular. Judging by the numbers taking out a LISA in their 39th year, clearly people see the advantage of securing their account while they are still eligible.

First time buyers saving for their first home who aren’t planning to buy in the next 12 months would be bonkers not to take advantage of the government bonus offered by LISA. For those trying to get onto the housing ladder for the first time, Lifetime ISA sits at the top of the shopping list.

However it’s important to choose the right Lifetime ISA. With cash interest rates at rock bottom and below the rate of inflation, those who don’t plan to buy property within the next 5 years should consider a stocks and shares Lifetime ISA rather than cash. The stock market provides greater potential to beat the returns on cash and inflation, and while active managers lead the way in terms of where LISA investors are putting their money, a passive tracker is a simple and cheap way to start for first time investors.

Reasons to use a Lifetime ISA

Top 10 Hargreaves Lansdown lifetime ISA fund picks (alphabetical order)

CF Lindsell Train UK Equity

CF Woodford Equity Income

CF Woodford Income Focus

Fundsmith Equity

Jupiter India

Legal & General International Index Trust

Legal & General US Index

Lindsell Train Global Equity

Pyrford Global Total Return

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders

