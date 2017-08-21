Good day to you wherever you are.

I’m back in the office seat today for the first time in a couple of weeks and as such am in no hurry to jump into anything before a complete revaluation of things.

Today isn’t going to be particularly busy so a great time for all traders to ensure that their take on things is still good.

I like to have a short and long term view of any given trading instrument and sometimes as markets go back and forth from phase 1 to 2 to 1 the views can differ.

There’s quite a bit of that going on right now.

Time for a quick look at my majors.

Euro

Against the $ this is looking as though it might just have another go at running to the north.

Having found some decent support at 1.1700 should this get through around 1.1775 it may well have a 100 pip run to 1.1875 where it will bang it’s head.

After that the psychological 1.2000 will be in everyone’s sights.

Whether that comes to fruition is another thing of course and all the time the $ is under pressure might happen.

However the $ downward run will turn at some point and the potential fragility of the Euro itself come into question.

I will not be suckered into going “long” with this pair right now.

It has not convinced me.

short term view – neutral

long term view -lower

The Pound

The GBP looks like the air gets too thin every time it gets over 1.3000 against the $ and all the time it is under that I am not buying into it.

At 1.3200 there is a major resistance level and around here at 1.2875 it really does not know what to do.

If this slips (and I think it might) to around 1.2800 (not necessarily today) it will be testing its lowest point for 2 months for the second time.

Breaking there could mean a fall to 1.2550, 1.2350 and then on to 1.2200.

So the big numbers that need to be broken and remain so convincingly against the $ are 1.3200 and 1.2800 before this goes anywhere.

Choppy times ahead.

short term view- neutral

long term view – lower

Yen

I am happy to continue focused on this going from strength to strength.

Against the $ it’s testing the validity of support at 109.00 for the 6th time since April.

There’s a big support zone from here down to 108.50 but if that levy is broken then I believe we will see a major “gold rush” and dare I say it 105.00 could be the target.

short term view – higher

long term view – higher

Oil

If you like playing Pinball you will love the WTI Crude.

Now back in between the $48 – $50 zone it is now “clue-less”.

This is going to chop – a lot.

short term view – neutral

long term view – lower

Gold

For me this is setting up now for the great north run.

I don’t have my finger on the trigger right now but I am ready to pull it.

It bounced at 1300.00 last week for the 3rd time since April. From previous blogs you all know that 1300 is my magic number.

I’m waiting for the “precious” to break that for the 4th time and then I will be looking for an initial target 1350.00.

After that – we look again but 1500.00 is certainly not out the picture.

None of this will happen in a day and it may well take its time to play out so patience and timing as ever is key.

The US$

Well that continues to slide and currently it looks like that is going to continue.

short term view – lower

long term view – lower

Catch up tomorrow

Clive

P.S Trading Account will be updated later today.