Tuesday BHP Billiton (Q4 results) The most diversified of the large mining companies should report full year results that demonstrate the turnaround the sector is having from slightly improved commodity prices, The key driver to the bottom line will be the streamlining and restructuring the company has made over the last few years along with the absence of major asset writeoffs. More interest will be paid to further restructuring plans and the dividend policy that management will announce, especially given its rivals have been improving their payouts. Attention will also be on its North American energy business where activist investors have raised their stakes in BHP, to push management to sell these off. Persimmon (Q2 results) Just like many of its peers, we should see revenues climb by double percentage points on the back of increased completions and slightly higher average house prices. However, commentary on current market activity will be keenly followed as concerns mount over the economic health of UK consumers. Nonetheless, we should still see a rising order book and management planning ahead for resilient demand as housing is still in shortage and mortgage interest rates remain attractive and accessible. On the cost front, we are likely to hear of mounting pressures of rising material prices and the availability of skilled labour. Companies also reporting today: Antofagsta (Q2 results)