Renowned interior design company Alexander James Interiors has officially announced its launch as a dedicated PRS interior design service, with a brand new IMPRSS service.

IMPRSS works with builders, landlords & developers to meet the needs of Generation Rent, with the proportion of young people renting privately nearly doubling in the past decade. It is a dedicated service that caters to the design needs of the UK’s rapidly expanding private rented sector (PRS) and build to rent market.

It was revealed in the 2015/16 English Housing Survey that 20% of all households now rent privately. This means that the PRS has doubled in size since the 10% of the population that is accounted for throughout the 1980s and 1900s. It is clear renting is particularly prevailing among younger people, with 46% of 25 to 34 year olds renting privately (up from 24% just ten years ago). In fact, it was the needs of these young renters in particular that first initiated the idea of IMPRSS.

“We created IMPRSS to service the needs of Generation Rent. The service designs beautiful, aspirational homes for those who rent privately. We work with housebuilders, developers and corporate landlords to help them shape their properties to the needs and desires of contemporary tenants.”

Robert Walker, Managing Director, Alexander James Interior Design

IMPRSS is filling the gap in the interior design market, which has been caused by the rapid growth of the private rented sector and the increase in dedicated build to rent developments.

With rental properties requiring robust furniture and furnishings, the IMPRSS team is demonstrating that this doesn’t have to be at the expense of style. There are five contemporary design options that private landlords can use to ensure that potential tenants are queuing up to live in their superior accommodation detailed in the IMPRSS brochure.

Landlords are enabled to maximise rents while minimising void periods with the help of IMPRSS, by tapping into the aspirations of Generation Rent. Whilst ensuring upkeep costs are kept to a minimum, IMPRSS seeks out furnishings that are durable yet low maintenance.

“The growth of the PRS in the UK has created a unique opportunity for landlords. We are working to help them stay ahead of the competition. An outstanding show home can work wonders when it comes to signing tenants up to a new property. It can make those viewing it feel right at home, as though they belong, the moment they step through the door. Many tenants then want to see precisely that standard of décor in the apartments that they rent. That’s what we’re working with builders and developers to deliver.”

Robert Walker, Managing Director, Alexander James Interior Design

As well as furnishing PRS homes, IMPRSS offers a range of bolt-on options, in order to deliver a full service. These include electrical goods, kitchenware, pictures and mirrors, soft furnishings (towels and linen) and accessories. For landlords who purchase all five bolt-ons, including Nespresso machines and Sonos Play 3 systems, there are even free extras. The IMPRSS service is available to PRS property holders across the UK.