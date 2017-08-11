Followers of Clarkson, the market leader in providing shipping services, will be looking out for an update on demand for its services and its outlook as dry bulk shipping is a good indicator of economic conditions. After hitting an all-time high in March the share price has drifted back as a result of uncertainty surrounding the global economy.

Wednesday Lookers (Q2 results) The company managed to outperform the wider market in the first quarter in terms of new car sales. However, industry data has shown that new car sales across the UK generally have fallen in each of the last four months so investors will be watching to see if that has impacted Lookers. The level of used car sales and the performance of the aftersales business will also be of interest, along with any comments on possible future acquisitions. Admiral Group (Interim results) Admiral’s underlying performance has been good in recent times, especially in its international business. The sector was hit by the change in the Ogden rate (the discount rate applicable to personal injury claims) earlier in the year but its rival Direct Line recently reported less impact than previously expected so it will be interesting to see if Admiral will follow suit. Any comments on capital levels and future dividends will also be of interest. The competitive landscape for insurers has been shifted by Allianz’s £713m acquisition of the LV= general insurance business recently.