It’s been a difficult year so far for Paddy Power Betfair. Full-year figures in March left some investors unimpressed with weaker trends seen in the final quarter of last year. First quarter figures then provided some relief as they indicated that the group had benefited from the weak pound and good trading at the Cheltenham festival. However, that was overshadowed by the news in June that the competition regulator is expanding its investigation into the online gambling sector, causing the shares to fall back.

The group has been reporting good underlying operation recently and there should be no real reason to expect any change here. Investors will lookout for the impact of the recent changes in the annuity market on the group numbers. New fund inflows and rising stock markets should see total assets getting closer or even breaching the £1tn level. It will be interesting to see if any comment around Brexit is made. Investors should note that solvency ratios should still be reasonable even after dividend pay-outs.

There has been a significant recovery in the share price since last August on the back of reassuring results and the market warming to management’s restructuring. Investors will be concentrating on further improvements to efficiency, cost cutting and news on past lossmaking contracts. In an unsettled world the hope remains that demand for security work is unlikely to fall significantly.