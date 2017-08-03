On the whole yesterday was one big frustrating day of “chop”.

Euro$ peaked just above 1.1900 at one stage forming a fairly substantial “shooting star” on the longer intra-day timeframes and today we shall see if it confirms its significance as we are already down at 1.1840.

The Cable continued almost begrudgingly to climb the stairs like a child that didn’t want to go to bed peaking at 1.3250 before slipping down a few steps.

Gold has now had 4 negative days on the spin from its recent northerly run. This could be some profit taking since the bounce at 1210.00 or it could be traders “playing safe” ahead of tomorrows Non Farm Payroll numbers.

Yen has had a little pullback ($Yen) as it bounces on some fairly big support levels. 109.50 and 108.75 is where I calculate the big ones to be below where we are now at 110.50. If 108.50 were breached after that it could free-fall to 105.00 and then possibly 100.00 if the yen continues to power ahead and the $ slide – a big prophecy but certainly possible.

Oil, well what can I say apart from this is just “bonkers” right now.

The price fell out of bed as U.S Oil stockpiles dropped but less than expected only to bounce back later. With huge swings in either direction this is very difficult to trade on an intra-day basis and longer term requires balls of steel with huge trade settings. All the time this remains between $48 and $50 this is what I think we can expect.

The U.S $ – let’s see what tomorrows NFP number delivers.

Trump and Co continue to upset things with the latest being talks of a “full blown” Trade War with Russia.

The Americans wanted change – they got it..!

So what’s in store for Today, well it’s all about the Pound…

UK PMI Figures out at 09:30 will get things started and then another “hit” will come at 12:00 noon as a whole bunch of important numbers come out. Once we get over that “boom” The BOE’s Governor Carney will be speaking at 12:30. Buckle up you Cable Traders

I think everything is going to be volatile today and same tomorrow.

Clive