Climeon has received a repeat order from Viking Line to be an integrated part of their next vessel and in the process, deliver 9 times as much clean power from the engine waste heat as the first installation, that was made on Viking Grace in 2015.

Thomas Öström, CEO at Climeon, comments: “We are happy to see that one of our first customers have chosen to place a repeat order for a full-scale installation on their newest passenger ferry. For us this is a big step, it gives us confirmation of our technology and proves the commercial viability of our product. We look forward to a continued partnership with Viking Line as they renew their fleet.”

Viking Line is a ferry operator in the Baltic region and has seven vessels going between Finland, Sweden and Estonia. 6.6 million passengers travel with Viking Line every year. In 2013 Viking Grace was built and she was the first ship that was built with LNG as fuel. After personnel, energy is the second biggest cost for Viking Line and therefor energy efficiency is crucial. Viking Line is continuously working to find solutions that are both economically and environmentally profitable.

“We have been looking at different organic rankine cycles and the efficiencies of those equipment’s have been very low. When we discovered the Climeon Heat Power system, we found that it was a suitable solution for us. With the Climeon Heat Power system we can save money and at the same time clearly decrease our carbon footprint. We have now decided to include the Climeon Heat Power system as we develop new vessels and are evaluating the possibility of rebuilding our existing vessels so that the technology can be used throughout our existing fleet”, says Kari Granberg, Manager NB Project & Technical Development at Viking Line.

Johan Larsson, Head of Sales Maritime, at Climeon continues “On a vessel like the one installed on Viking Grace, Climeon can produce as much as 1 megawatt of power, which can reduce the cost of fuel up to 5%. Saving energy means saving money and with Climeon, it means being environmentally friendly at the same time”.

Johanna Boijer-Svahnström, Corporate Communications at Viking Line comments “Viking Line has great ambitions regarding the environment. With Climeon this progress is accelerated.”

Climeon’s mission is “business for a better world”. More than 50% of all the world’s energy is lost as low temperature heat. The Climeon Heat Power system efficiently converts that heat into clean electricity, ensuring fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions. The technology has received numerous awards including The World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) 2016 Climate Solver Award.