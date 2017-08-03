Andy Haldane: What a tease! – Accendo Markets

Andy Haldane: What a tease! – Accendo Markets
,

Mike van Dulken, head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities are mixed this morning with the UK FTSE breaking higher after a dovish BoE update was helpful in sending GBP lower. Germany’s DAX, however, remains underwater on persistent EUR strength and disappointing PMI Services. The UK FTSE100 is benefiting from gains for LLOY & RBS (tech bounce), NXT & AV(results ), AZN & BATS (recovery from regulatory surprise lows) and RIO (bounce from results sell-off). Holding it back are some ex-divs (HSBA, ULVR, RELX, MCRO), STAN (weak in Asia after yesterday’s results), CTEC (results this morning) and BP (oil sell-off). Germany’s DAX is offside due principally to results as disappointments from Siemens, Beiersdorf, ProSieben and Lufthansa outweigh gains for Merck, D-Tel, Commerzbank (UniCredit read across) and Bayer (Beiersdorf read across).The FTSE 100 has broken beyond 2-week falling highs at 7430. The DAX 30 is holding long-term rising support at 12100. Dow Jones Futures are trading into the 22000 apex of a bullish narrowing pattern. Gold is holding its uptrend at $1260.”

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

Sign up to Investment Insights direct to your Inbox...

Categories: Alternative Investments, News

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

“So what’s in store for Today, well it’s all about the Pound…”

“So what’s in store for Today, well it’s all about the Pound…”

Climeon takes another major order from large Scandinavian passenger ferry operator.

Climeon takes another major order from large Scandinavian passenger ferry operator.

Next: Growth, at last!

Next: Growth, at last!

Carney & Co. still ‘threading the needle’ – Accendo Markets

Carney & Co. still ‘threading the needle’ – Accendo Markets

Will today see the return of the doves?

Will today see the return of the doves?

Will rising consumer debt affect interest rates?

Will rising consumer debt affect interest rates?

Mixed results, Oil & FX all weigh – Accendo Markets

Mixed results, Oil & FX all weigh – Accendo Markets

The Apple of my iPad – Accendo Markets

The Apple of my iPad – Accendo Markets