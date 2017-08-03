Mike van Dulken, head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities are mixed this morning with the UK FTSE breaking higher after a dovish BoE update was helpful in sending GBP lower. Germany’s DAX, however, remains underwater on persistent EUR strength and disappointing PMI Services. The UK FTSE100 is benefiting from gains for LLOY & RBS (tech bounce), NXT & AV(results ), AZN & BATS (recovery from regulatory surprise lows) and RIO (bounce from results sell-off). Holding it back are some ex-divs (HSBA, ULVR, RELX, MCRO), STAN (weak in Asia after yesterday’s results), CTEC (results this morning) and BP (oil sell-off). Germany’s DAX is offside due principally to results as disappointments from Siemens, Beiersdorf, ProSieben and Lufthansa outweigh gains for Merck, D-Tel, Commerzbank (UniCredit read across) and Bayer (Beiersdorf read across).The FTSE 100 has broken beyond 2-week falling highs at 7430. The DAX 30 is holding long-term rising support at 12100. Dow Jones Futures are trading into the 22000 apex of a bullish narrowing pattern. Gold is holding its uptrend at $1260.”