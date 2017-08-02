Mixed results, Oil & FX all weigh – Accendo Markets

Mixed results, Oil & FX all weigh – Accendo Markets
,

Mike van Dulken, head of Research at Accendo Markets commented to clients this afternoon:

“Equities are posting small losses as an oil price sell-off (partly reversed), auto sector weakness, an extension of unwelcome GBP+EUR strength, continued Trump uncertainty and mixed corporate results this week all combine to overpower last week’s late revival of bullishness. The UK FTSE 100 is being held underwater as disappointing updates from Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto drag on banking and Mining peers, BP reacts to lower oil prices and both BATS and CRH struggle with GBP strength. There is limited help from gains for defensives such as BAE Systems (results), Glaxo, IAG and Reckitt Benckiser. Germany’s DAX is offside as losses for HeidelbergCement (results yesterday; EUR strength) and Commerzbank (results) outpace gains for Lufthansa (results) and Vonovia (broker upgrade). The FTSE 100 sell-off has found support at 7400. The DAX 30 has turned back below 12250. Dow Jones Futures hover around 22000 with potential for a break higher or lower. Gold holds above the floor of its July rising channel at $1265.”

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

Sign up to Investment Insights direct to your Inbox...

Categories: Alternative Investments, News

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Will rising consumer debt affect interest rates?

Will rising consumer debt affect interest rates?

The Apple of my iPad – Accendo Markets

The Apple of my iPad – Accendo Markets

Rolls Royce (RR): Excitement in the engine room

Rolls Royce (RR): Excitement in the engine room

Scotland better for rental returns than England and Wales

Scotland better for rental returns than England and Wales

The Nationwide July Housing Price Index

The Nationwide July Housing Price Index

Why has this happened anyway when there is so much Oil about..?

Why has this happened anyway when there is so much Oil about..?

How to lose a guy in 10 days – Accendo Markets

How to lose a guy in 10 days – Accendo Markets

“We’re going to see continued weakness in the dollar,” said Kristina Hooper

“We’re going to see continued weakness in the dollar,” said Kristina Hooper