Between 18:00 and 20:30 last night (UK time) U.S Oil shot up from $49.25 to $50.25. Is this rise in price going to continue now that we have struck the psychological $50..? We really will have to wait and see on this. This may run out of steam just down the road and turn as has happened before over the last few years so I’ll be treading carefully with this.

Why has this happened anyway when there is so much Oil about..?

Firstly, whilst OPEC members continue to cut production, the question is are they fully complying with their promises?

Secondly, U.S. shale has started to show some signs of slowing down.

And lastly, because several of the OPEC members have now promised deeper cuts. Saudi Arabia said that it would cut exports by another 600,000 barrels per day and the U.A.E and Kuwait will do similar.

Add all of this to a weakening $ and hey presto – $50 a barrel.

This is going to be very choppy with aggressive moves.

short term view – neutral and trading what I see

long term view – still lower but I am going to have to wait

Euro$

This got another shot of adrenaline and currently is just above 1.1800 in between my Fib levels. Whilst I am pretty neutral with this right here it does appear to have the “look” of going north again fuelled by the struggling $.

short term view – neutral and trading what I see

long term view- still lower but I am going to have to wait – Brexit

Cable

Similar story to Euro$ as the $ is the driver.

I think we could see this go to 1.3500 in the not-so-distant future.

short term view – higher

long term view – higher in the long run however this is totally dependent on Brexit of course.

Gold

I am all over this looking for “long” set ups. Now perched well and truly above my significant level of 1250.00 I am expecting some good runs. There will be down days but I simply wont trade them.

I am looking for one way only – up.

short term view – higher

long term view – higher

Yen

Same opinion as in as yesterdays blog.

I am looking for good “short” $Yen set ups.

short term view – higher

long term view – higher

The US $

Non Farm Payroll figures will be interesting this coming Friday.

The Greenback continues to slide against just about everything.

How long will this last is the big question of course.

short term view – lower

long term view – neutral to higher but that again is down the road some.

Lastly, the Trading Account.

July’s trading results are matching expectations for my 3 year project.

Risking in many cases as little as 0.1% but generally between 0.25% and 0.75% per trade in 49 trades the account has grown by a steady 3.6%. Winning Trades (38) V’s (11) Losing trades – +77.55% win rate.

Clive