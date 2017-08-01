Scotland better for rental returns than England and Wales

Scottish properties are generating rental yields of 4.9% – making them more profitable than in England and Wales where they average at 4.4%, Your Move’s buy-to-let index has found.

As of June 2017 rental prices in Scotland have risen by 1.8% and 1.4% on a yearly and monthly basis, with the average property being let out for £569 per month.

Brian Moran, lettings director at Your Move Scotland, said: “Landlords south of the border will be envious of the Scottish market, as returns are much stronger than in most regions of England and Wales.”

“Slow and steady is the name of the game in Scotland. While the political landscape has changed dramatically the rental market continues its solid progress.”

“Landlords are enjoying excellent returns on their investment, with the typical property returning 4.9% to owners – a strong performance in today’s economic context.”

