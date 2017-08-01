The Nationwide July Housing Price Index

The Nationwide July Housing Price Index was published this morning. Following this, Jonathan Samuels, CEO of the specialist property lender, Octane Capital, commented “Weak supply has once again ridden to the rescue of house prices. While demand is down at a time of economic and political uncertainty, the shortage of homes, both for sale and being built, is preventing prices from falling sharply.”

“The prospect of the first interest rate rise for many years, and the potential fallout that will ensue, is causing many households to err on the side of caution. Record low mortgage rates are helping what demand there is but it’s hard to see anything other than a sideways moving market for the rest of 2017. In the current climate, it’s unlikely demand will increase sufficiently to drag the market out of its current rut.”

Furthermore, Lucy Pendleton, Founder Director of independent estate agents James Pendleton commented, “Market conditions just beneath the surface are keeping this ball in the air despite much talk recently of the market starting to roll over. The big question is where is support for house price growth coming from? Supply and demand is always a supportive factor but this kind of market behaviour shows just how imbalanced it has become. Prices seem to be finding any excuse to hold their ground and exploiting it. The cause has to be lack of supply placing a squeeze on the number of homes coming to market helped in June by mortgage approvals slumping to a nine-month low with transactions levels also depressed. Prices fell for three straight months between March and May but before that you would have to go back to June 2015 to find the previous monthly fall. Given there are other factors at play, including a squeeze in consumer spending, this could be seen as a sign of confidence among buyers.”

“Constrained supply is helping price growth defy economic gravity” says Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders.

“Despite the slowing economy and shrinking real wages, house prices continue to creep upwards at a steady pace, in many areas it is they who are setting the tempo of the market – acutely price sensitive and willing to walk away if they feel the price isn’t right. With pragmatic sellers, often willing to trade price reductions for the certainty of a sale, the market’s fundamentals remain in place even if the pace is slowing. With the summer holidays now in full swing, this low-growth limbo is likely to continue for a while longer.”

Finally, Mark Weedon, Head of Institutional Development at buy-to-let investment platform Property Partner, had this to say. “While landlords won’t be jumping for joy with house price growth of 0.3% last month, overall, continued long term steady growth is positive for the sector. Despite uncertainty across the political spectrum, with the realities of Brexit slowly starting to become more clear, house prices again demonstrate their resilience.

‘’Simply put this index highlights the strength and stability of the housing market. Mortgages look set to remain good value and the lack of housing stock nationally shows no sign of abating – something which will continue to support house prices.’’