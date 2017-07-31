Looks like we will have a relatively slow start to the week as there is nothing of note coming news-wise until Wednesday. Thursday will be active and then of course it is Non Farm Payrolls Friday.

U.S Stock markets continue to climb, the $ continues to slide, now the longest slip for 6 years but will that continue..?

British politics is in a mess and Europe has not really started with the Brexit “thing” yet so expect the Pound and the Euro to be all over the place.

As per the last few blogs markets are at key levels for me at the moment having either broken through and or testing substantial support or resistance levels.

Do I have a view..? – Nope, not totally convinced yet.

Euro$.

This sits mid way between some serious Fib levels as far as I am concerned. To the north the next real resistance level is up there at 1.2100 and to the south the support (the former ceiling) just below here at 1.1500. Currently at 1.1725 and not looking to be in too much of a hurry to go anywhere I am, for the moment anyway, going to sit on my hands with this one. Whilst it has broken my previous breakout level of 1.1500 I am still not overly convinced that this is going to go higher. This new level has come around courtesy of the dollar and not the Euro so I’m not in any hurry to buy it.

short term view – neutral

long term view – lower

Cable (£/$)

Similarly this is also mid two huge Fib levels at 1.3875 and 1.2000 and currently at 1.3110 courtesy of the mighty Greenback.

Look the truth is, where the Pound goes (and the Euro too) is not going to be dictated by the Greenback but Brexit so it is the local currencies that will be the ultimate drivers and not the $. Therefore to attempt to draw a conclusion on these pairs using Technical Analysis and the fact that they are where they are courtesy of their terms currency I think foolhardy.

short term view – neutral

long term view – higher after initial Brexit blow.

Yen

Traders always run for cover in times of uncertainty and Yen is often the safe haven of choice (along with the Swiss Franc). $Yen currently at 110.50 is probably about right but over time (should things continue as they are right now) we could possibly see a slip to 100.00 off a double whammy.

(i) continued $ weakness

(ii) Yen strength

short term view – higher

long term view – higher

Gold

This has tested 1250.00 and found it pretty solid.

I would suggest the bottom of the support range to be 1225.00 so I believe unless the price goes through that the only way is up.

I am not saying this is going to rocket off but I do feel for the moment anyway that we could see some good bull runs.

I’ll be looking for opportunities to buy the precious.

short term view – higher

long term view – higher

Oil

This is going to be all over the place (check previous blogs).

The magic psychological $50 was hit briefly and now it is just beneath at $49.60. Where it goes from here – who knows.

The only reason this is up here is because of supply restrictions.

How long that lasts we shall see but one thing is for sure.

The abundance of Oil far outweighs the demand and the supply/demand ratio if left alone would get bigger all the time.

Whilst we are at these levels I will be ever cautious trading it as I still believe that ultimately the price will go down to $30.00. Now, that is not going to be overnight and may take years but that’s how I see it.

For the moment though I will simply have to trade what I see according to my short term analysis both technical and fundamental.

I remind myself now of a saying I have used many times before when markets are manipulated as is this one.

Don’t trade what you think.

Don’t trade what you feel.

Trade what you see

As what you see is real.

short term view – neutral

long term view – lower (once left alone)

The Mighty Green back ($)

At first, currency traders, like their counterparts in the stock market, embraced Trump’s election and bought into his pro-growth promises of lower taxes and higher infrastructure spending. The dollar soared in November before ending the year at the highest since at least 2005, according to the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback versus 10 global currencies.

Since then, things have unraveled.

While the stock market has rallied to new highs as equity investors looked past politics and focused on corporate earnings, the dollar has slumped more than 8%, wiping out the post-election bump and then some. To many, it reflects deepening worries the turmoil embroiling Washington, much of which has been Trump’s own making, is undermining his ambitious economic agenda.

UBS’s Haefele is a dollar bear himself. His favourite trade is to bet on the euro rising against the greenback, and he sees the common currency potentially reaching $1.20 within the next 12 months from $1.1751 last week. That’s a stunning turnabout from the start of the year, when the seemingly unstoppable dollar pushed the euro to 14-year low of $1.0341.

He’s hardly alone. Hedge funds are piling into bearish bets on the dollar, and now have the biggest net short position in four years. The median year-end forecast for the greenback has fallen to $1.14 per euro, the lowest since 2015.

“We’re going to see continued weakness in the dollar,” said Kristina Hooper, the global market strategist at Invesco. “It is very much a vote of confidence, or lack of confidence, in the U.S. economy.”

(Courtesy of Bloomberg)

short term view – lower

long term view – neutral to higher

Interesting times ahead and good to see UBS agrees with my Euro$ ceiling as near as damn it.

