The economic model of collaborative consumption has been spreading worldwide since the mid-noughties. The main principle of it is that paying for temporary access to a product is more convenient than owning it. This way of thinking has led to the emergence of car sharing (short-term car rental services) in the transport sector and online shopping platforms that combine offers from various sellers (C2C).

This movement has also affected the real estate market. Co-working spaces (shared offices) appeared in the office segment; co-living spaces (micro-apartments with communal areas) have emerged in the residential property market ; there are pop-up stores and stalls in the retail property segment; whilst storage units for individual consumers have come about in the warehouse market.

This article describes the features of these properties and explains why investing in them is beneficial.

Co-working spaces

Shared offices or co-working spaces have been proliferating since the 2000s. These are facilities where employees who work remotely rent communal work stations, sharing desks or entire offices on a daily or monthly basis. In large cities, such as New York and London, work stations are leased at $300-400, desks for $600–700, and separate offices for $2,000–3,000 per month.

In addition to working areas, co-working spaces include conference and seminar rooms, gyms and cafes. Shared offices usually open in central or evolving districts next to the city centre and within walking distance of popular bars.

These properties are becoming increasingly popular: according to Deskmag, the market for co-working spaces throughout the globe grew tenfold between 2011 and 2016: with spaces available rising from 1,130 to 11,300.