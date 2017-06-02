Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.32% yesterday to close at 7543.77. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7586.45 and a low of 7497.07.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7498.41, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7453.05. The index weekly resistance level is 7587.79, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7631.81.

DJIA

The DJIA advanced 0.65% yesterday and closed at 21144.18. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21144.18 and a low of 20942.57.

The DJIA weekly support level is 21009.77, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20875.37. The index weekly resistance level is 21211.38, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21278.59.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 0.4% yesterday and closed at 12664.92. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12709.13 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12559.91, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12454.90. The index weekly resistance level is 12739.53, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12814.14.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 strengthened 0.76% yesterday and closed at 2430.06. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2430.06 and a low of 2403.59.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2412.41, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2394.77. The index weekly resistance level is 2438.88, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2447.71.

