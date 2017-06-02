Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update
In the UK, the manufacturing PMI fell less-than-expected to a level of 56.70 in May, compared to a reading of 57.30 in April.

In the Eurozone, the final manufacturing PMI rose to a level of 57.00 in May, at par with market expectations. In April, the manufacturing PMI had registered a level of 56.70.

In Germany, the final manufacturing PMI rose more-than-expected to a level of 59.50 in May, compared to a level of 58.20 in April.

In Switzerland, the seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) climbed 0.3% QoQ in 1Q 2017, lower than market expectations of 0.5%.

In the US, the private sector employment registered a more than expected rise of 253.00K in May, compared to a revised gain of 174.00K in April. The seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims advanced more-than-expected to 248.00K in the week ended 27 May 2017, compared to a revised reading of 235.00K in the previous week. The ISM manufacturing activity index recorded an unexpected rise to 54.90 in May, compared to a level of 54.80 in April.

The final Markit manufacturing PMI eased to 52.70 in May, compared to a reading of 52.80 in April.

In Australia, new home sales advanced 0.8% MoM in April. In March, new home sales had registered a drop of 1.1%.

