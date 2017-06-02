EURUSD

The Euro weakened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing marginally lower at 1.1214.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.1220 against the US Dollar, 0.05% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.1234 and a low of 1.1206 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1198 and first resistance at 1.1245. The second support is expected at 1.1177 and second resistance at 1.1271.

A signal line crossover by the 4H MACD from above, hints at bearishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound strengthened 0.19% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2885.

The pair is trading at 1.2875 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.08% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2916 and a low of 1.2860 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2831, followed by 1.2788, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2917, followed by 1.2960.

RSI is trading below 50 reflecting the existence of bearish momentum.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.04% higher against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 111.37.

The pair is trading at 111.59 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.2% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 111.48 and a low of 111.16.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 111.12 and first resistance at 111.87. The second support is expected at 110.65 and second resistance at 112.15.

Positive sentiment still exists as the Williams%R indicator has moved up from the oversold region.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.2% lower against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8703.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8714, with the Euro trading 0.12% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8715 and a low of 0.8693 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8690 and first resistance at 0.8742. The second support is expected at 0.8665 and second resistance at 0.8770.

Formation of a bullish harami candlestick pattern on the 8H chart, reflects at a bullish technical outlook.