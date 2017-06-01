Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.09% yesterday to close at 7519.95. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7586.45 and a low of 7475.11.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7467.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7415.83. The index weekly resistance level is 7579.23, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7638.51.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.1% yesterday and closed at 21008.65. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20933.58.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20924.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20839.44. The index weekly resistance level is 21102.79, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21196.92.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 0.13% yesterday and closed at 12615.06. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12709.13 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12526.67, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12438.28. The index weekly resistance level is 12706.29, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12797.52.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.05% yesterday and closed at 2411.80. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2397.99.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2400.29, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2388.78. The index weekly resistance level is 2421.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2430.22.

Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

