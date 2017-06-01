FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.09% yesterday to close at 7519.95. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7586.45 and a low of 7475.11.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7467.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7415.83. The index weekly resistance level is 7579.23, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7638.51.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.1% yesterday and closed at 21008.65. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20933.58.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20924.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20839.44. The index weekly resistance level is 21102.79, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21196.92.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 0.13% yesterday and closed at 12615.06. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12709.13 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12526.67, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12438.28. The index weekly resistance level is 12706.29, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12797.52.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.05% yesterday and closed at 2411.80. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2397.99.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2400.29, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2388.78. The index weekly resistance level is 2421.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2430.22.