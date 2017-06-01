In the UK, net consumer credit advanced £1.50bn in April, meeting market expectations. In March, net consumer credit had risen £1.60bn.

In the Eurozone, the flash consumer price index (CPI) advanced 1.4% YoY in May, less than market expectations for a rise of 1.5%. The CPI had climbed 1.9% in the previous month. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 9.3% in April, compared to a revised rate of 9.40% posted in the previous month.

In Germany, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate recorded a drop to 5.7% in May, compared to a rate of 5.8% in April.

The Fed’s Beige Book report indicated that the US economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace from early April through late May. However, the economy showed little sign of breaking out from a recent trend of sluggish inflation and some firms have become a bit less optimistic about the future. In the US, pending home sales unexpectedly dropped 1.3% on a MoM basis in April, compared to a revised fall of 0.9% in the previous month.

In Canada, the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.5% MoM in March, compared to an unchanged reading in the previous month.

In China, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI index fell more-than-expected to a level of 49.60 in May, compared to a level of 50.30 in the previous month.