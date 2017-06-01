EURUSD

The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.22% higher at 1.1243.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.1246 against the US Dollar, 0.03% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.1252 and a low of 1.1217 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1188 and first resistance at 1.1280. The second support is expected at 1.1131 and second resistance at 1.1315.

A recent signal line crossover by the 8H MACD from below, hints at positivity in the coming session.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound strengthened 0.26% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2878.

The pair is trading at 1.2871 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.05% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2921 and a low of 1.2841 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2786, followed by 1.2702, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2938, followed by 1.3006.

The formation of the Three Inside Up pattern on the chart indicates that the previous downtrend is coming to an end with a possible reversal in price.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.03% lower against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 110.83.

The pair is trading at 111.07 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.22% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 110.88 and a low of 110.49.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 110.68 and first resistance at 111.26. The second support is expected at 110.30 and second resistance at 111.46.

The Aroon Oscillator is trading above 0 indicating that the downside might remain limited.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.03% lower against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8730.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8737, with the Euro trading 0.09% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8732 and a low of 0.8711 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8719 and first resistance at 0.8748. The second support is expected at 0.8700 and second resistance at 0.8758.

Formation of a bullish harami candlestick pattern on the 4H and 8H chart, reflects at a bullish technical picture.