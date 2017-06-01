Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.17% higher in the New York session and ended at USD1271.00 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1271.10 per ounce, marginally higher from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1263.53 per ounce and first resistance at USD1277.73 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1255.97 per ounce and second resistance at USD1284.37 per ounce.

A bullish pattern is generated as the CCI has crossed 100 from below.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.64% higher at USD48.78 per barrel.

At GMT0500, the commodity is trading at USD48.78 per barrel, marginally higher from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD47.88 per barrel and first resistance at USD49.54 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD46.97 per barrel and second resistance at USD50.29 per barrel.

A bearish pattern is generated as the CCI has crossed -100 from above.