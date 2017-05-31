Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.28% yesterday to close at 7526.51. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7554.21 and a low of 7475.11.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7483.01, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7439.51. The index weekly resistance level is 7562.11, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7597.71.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.24% yesterday and closed at 21029.47. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20896.22.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20913.02, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20796.57. The index weekly resistance level is 21129.12, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21228.77.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.24% yesterday and closed at 12598.68. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12703.74 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12517.55, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12436.41. The index weekly resistance level is 12691.78, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12784.87.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.12% yesterday and closed at 2412.91. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2393.88.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2398.29, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2383.67. The index weekly resistance level is 2423.12, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2433.33.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

Related Articles

London rents fall for fifth month running

London rents fall for fifth month running

Commodities Update

Commodities Update

Currencies Update

Currencies Update

Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update

LIVE – The London Finance Open – 31/05/17

LIVE – The London Finance Open – 31/05/17

LIVE – The Morning Meeting – 31/05/17

LIVE – The Morning Meeting – 31/05/17

5 Surprising UK Property Hotspots

5 Surprising UK Property Hotspots

North East has best buy-to-let yields

North East has best buy-to-let yields