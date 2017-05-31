FTSE100

The FTSE 100 weakened 0.28% yesterday to close at 7526.51. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7554.21 and a low of 7475.11.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7483.01, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7439.51. The index weekly resistance level is 7562.11, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7597.71.

DJIA

The DJIA declined 0.24% yesterday and closed at 21029.47. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20896.22.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20913.02, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20796.57. The index weekly resistance level is 21129.12, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21228.77.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.24% yesterday and closed at 12598.68. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12703.74 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12517.55, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12436.41. The index weekly resistance level is 12691.78, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12784.87.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 weakened 0.12% yesterday and closed at 2412.91. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2393.88.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2398.29, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2383.67. The index weekly resistance level is 2423.12, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2433.33.