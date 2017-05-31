Global Economic Update

In the UK, the GfK consumer confidence registered an unexpected rise to a level of -5.00 in May, higher than market expectations of a drop to a level of -8.00. In April, the consumer confidence had registered a reading of -7.00.

In the Eurozone, the final consumer confidence index registered a rise to -3.30 in May, meeting market expectations. The business climate indicator dropped unexpectedly to 0.90 in May, compared to market expectations of a rise to a level of 1.11. The economic sentiment indicator fell unexpectedly to a level of 109.20 in May, lower than market expectations of a rise to a level of 110.00.

In the US, the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index rose unexpectedly to a level of 17.20 in May, compared to a level of 16.80 in April. Market anticipation was for the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index to ease to a level of 15.00. The CB consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to 117.90 in May, lower than market expectations of an advance to 119.50. In Canada, current account deficit widened to C$14.05 billion in 1Q 2017, from a revised current account deficit of C$11.78 billion in the previous quarter.

In China, the NBS manufacturing PMI in China remained unchanged at a level of 51.20 in May, higher than market expectations of a drop to 51.00.

In Japan, the preliminary industrial production climbed 4.0% MoM in April, compared to a fall of 1.9% in March.

