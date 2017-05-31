EURUSD

The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.13% higher at 1.1178.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.1173 against the US Dollar, 0.04% lower from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.1205 and a low of 1.1156 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1120 and first resistance at 1.1215. The second support is expected at 1.1068 and second resistance at 1.1258.

A possible negative centreline crossover by the 8H MACD, hints at bearishness in the near term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound weakened 0.47% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2805.

The pair is trading at 1.2812 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.05% higher against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.2888 and a low of 1.2792 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2773, followed by 1.2735, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.2869, followed by 1.2927.

A bearish signal is triggered as the short term SMA of the stock has moved below its long term SMA.

USDJPY

The USD traded 0.28% lower against the JPY in the New York session yesterday, with the pair closing the session at 110.84.

The pair is trading at 110.99 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.14% higher against Yen from the New York close.

In the New York session, the pair traded at a high of 111.18 and a low of 110.67.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 110.69 and first resistance at 111.26. The second support is expected at 110.40 and second resistance at 111.54.

A bearish crossover is visible on the chart as the Commodities Channel Indicator (CCI) has crossed -100 from above.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the Euro traded 0.6% higher against the Sterling in the New York session and ended at 0.8729.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8721, with the Euro trading 0.09% lower against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 0.8729 and a low of 0.8689 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8683 and first resistance at 0.8745. The second support is expected at 0.8644 and second resistance at 0.8768.

A recent formation of a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the 8H chart, reflects a positive technical picture.