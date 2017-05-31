Gold

Yesterday, gold traded 0.08% higher in the New York session and ended at USD1265.30 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1262.50 per ounce, 0.22% lower from the New York close.

The precious metal is expected to find its first support at USD1258.97 per ounce and first resistance at USD1268.87 per ounce. The second support is expected at USD1255.43 per ounce and second resistance at USD1275.23 per ounce.

The PPO has risen above zero indicating that the stock price is in an upward trend.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.42% higher at USD49.64 per barrel.

At GMT0500, the commodity is trading at USD49.37 per barrel, 0.54% lower from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD48.96 per barrel and first resistance at USD49.84 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD48.56 per barrel and second resistance at USD50.32 per barrel.

Negative sentiment still exists as a bearish crossover is visible on the chart with the Moving Average of CCI crossing 75 from above.