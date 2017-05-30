Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 rose 0.68% during the week to close at 7547.63. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7554.21 and a low of 7470.71.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7494.16, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7440.68. The index weekly resistance level is 7577.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7607.68.

DJIA

The DJIA strengthened 0.89% during the week and closed at 21080.28. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20860.16.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20922.85, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20765.43. The index weekly resistance level is 21175.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21269.75.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 strengthened 0.08% during the week to close at 12628.95. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12703.74 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12537.73, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12446.50. The index weekly resistance level is 12711.96, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12794.96.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 strengthened 0.91% during the week to close at 2415.82. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2386.92.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2395.59, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2375.36. The index weekly resistance level is 2427.38, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2438.94.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

* indicates required
Send me news alerts on...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

Related Articles

5 Surprising UK Property Hotspots

5 Surprising UK Property Hotspots

North East has best buy-to-let yields

North East has best buy-to-let yields

Is this the start of the slide I am anticipating..?

Is this the start of the slide I am anticipating..?

Commodities Update

Commodities Update

Currencies Update

Currencies Update

Global Economic Update

Global Economic Update

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

London’s average rent hits £1,329 per month

London’s average rent hits £1,329 per month