FTSE100

The FTSE 100 rose 0.68% during the week to close at 7547.63. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7554.21 and a low of 7470.71.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7494.16, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7440.68. The index weekly resistance level is 7577.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7607.68.

DJIA

The DJIA strengthened 0.89% during the week and closed at 21080.28. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21112.32 and a low of 20860.16.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20922.85, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20765.43. The index weekly resistance level is 21175.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21269.75.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 strengthened 0.08% during the week to close at 12628.95. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12703.74 and a low of 12529.51.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12537.73, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12446.50. The index weekly resistance level is 12711.96, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12794.96.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 strengthened 0.91% during the week to close at 2415.82. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2418.71 and a low of 2386.92.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2395.59, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2375.36. The index weekly resistance level is 2427.38, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2438.94.