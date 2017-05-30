Early Euro trading has seen the currency slide for the 4th day on the spin with a shooting star and a gravestone among the daily patterns. Is this the start of the slide I am anticipating..?

Well, it couldn’t get over my big 1.1325 level against the $ so maybe.

Therefore Euro is back on the radar for me now.

short term view – neutral to lower

long term view – lower.

Cable (£/$) is showing a similar pattern to the Euro$ and for the moment looks like it has run out of gas. I’m not really going to be concentrating on this too much until we get closer to the UK General Election on June 8th.

My overall view hasn’t changed but caution pays over the next few weeks as rumours start to fly about in regard to polls etc.

short term view – neutral

long term view – higher.

I will be treating Oil with the respect it is due.

Just below the $50 mark it is around break even level so we have to wait and see with this. My overall opinion is the same but as always timing is critical.

short term view – neutral

long term view – down

Gold I reckon is getting ready to go soon so I will be keeping my eye on that this week. It did spend a little time here (1270.00) recently before dropping back down to 1220.00 so I will be waiting for the break before going long.

short term view- neutral to up

long term view – up

There’s not much in the news to get excited about today so let’s see if things move naturally. Keep it tight guys.

Clive