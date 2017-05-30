In the UK, the second estimate of GDP recorded a less-than-expected rise of 0.2% QoQ in 1Q17, compared to a rise of 0.7% in the previous quarter.

The ECB, in its latest meeting minutes, indicated that the next meeting held on June 8 will be an appropriate time to consider shifting towards an exit from the stimulus efforts that have improved the economy. Moreover, confidence is growing about the region’s recovery, though some downward risks are still acknowledged. In the Eurozone, the flash Markit manufacturing PMI recorded an unexpected rise to a level of 57.00 in May.

In Germany, the seasonally adjusted final GDP advanced as expected by 0.6% QoQ in 1Q17, compared to an advance of 0.4% in the previous quarter. The flash manufacturing PMI recorded an unexpected rise to 59.40 in May, compared to a reading of 58.20 in April.

FOMC’s May 2-3 meeting minutes revealed that most policymakers believe that it would “soon” be time to increase rates again as long as the US economy continues to rebound from a surprising bout of weakness in the first quarter. The FOMC also moved towards a consensus on a plan to scale back its massive $4.5tn sheet. In the US, the advance goods trade deficit widened more-than-expected to $67.60bn in April. The second estimate of annualised GDP rose higher-than-expected by 1.2% QoQ in 1Q17, compared to a rise of 2.1% in the previous quarter. The preliminary durable goods orders slid less-than-expected by 0.7% MoM in April, compared to a rise of 0.9% in March.