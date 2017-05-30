Currencies Update

,

EURUSD

The Euro traded 0.21% lower against the US Dollar during the week, with the pair closing the session at 1.1183.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.1128 against the US Dollar, 0.32% lower from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 1.1268 and a low of 1.1161.

The pair is expected to find its first weekly support at 1.1140, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.1097. The pair is expected to find its first resistance weekly at 1.1247, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.1311.

A lower bollinger band crossover on the 8H chart, reflects a possible recovery in the near term.

GBPUSD

The GBP traded 1.06% lower against the USD during the week, with the pair closing the session at 1.2804.

The Pound is trading at 1.2812 against the US Dollar at GMT0500 in the Asian session, 0.23% lower from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 1.3034 and a low of 1.2776.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at 1.2709, followed by 1.2613, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in 1.2967, followed by 1.3129.

Stochastic Oscillator has moved above 20 indicating that the downside might remain limited.

USDJPY

The US Dollar traded 0.17% lower against the Yen during the week, with the pair closing the session at 111.33.

The pair is trading at 110.88 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the US Dollar trading 0.34% lower against Yen from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 112.13 and a low of 110.86 during the week.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at 110.75, followed by 110.17, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in 112.02, followed by 112.71.

Stochastic Oscillator is trading below 50 reflecting the existence of bearish momentum.

EUR GBP

During the week, the EUR traded 0.83% higher against the GBP and ended at 0.8726.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the pair is trading at 0.8685, with the EUR trading 1.25% higher against GBP from the New York close.

During the week, the pair traded at a high of 0.8659 and a low of 0.8624.

The pair is expected to witness its first weekly support at 0.8681 and second support at 0.8635, while the first weekly resistance is expected at 0.8715 and second resistance at 0.8704.

A recent negative centreline crossover by the 2H MACD, hints at bearishness in the coming session.

Categories: Alternative Investments, Guest Writers, News

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

