Gold

Gold rose during the week, closing 0.53% higher at USD1269.90 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1270.60 per ounce, marginally higher from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at USD1254.03 per ounce, followed by USD1239.97 per ounce, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in USD1275.73 per ounce, followed by USD1283.37 per ounce.

A bullish crossover is visible on the chart as price has crossed the SMA from below, generating a bullish signal.

Crude Oil

Crude oil fell during the week, closing 2.6% lower at USD49.99 per barrel.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD49.85 per barrel, marginally higher from the New York close.

The yellow metal is expected to witness its first weekly support at USD47.99 per barrel and second support at USD46.17 per barrel, while the first weekly resistance is expected at USD51.81 per barrel and second resistance at USD53.81 per barrel.

The Price has crossed the HP Filter line from below signalling that the trend is upward.