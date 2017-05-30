Commodities Update

Gold

Gold rose during the week, closing 0.53% higher at USD1269.90 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1270.60 per ounce, marginally higher from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at USD1254.03 per ounce, followed by USD1239.97 per ounce, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in USD1275.73 per ounce, followed by USD1283.37 per ounce.

A bullish crossover is visible on the chart as price has crossed the SMA from below, generating a bullish signal.

Crude Oil

Crude oil fell during the week, closing 2.6% lower at USD49.99 per barrel.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD49.85 per barrel, marginally higher from the New York close.

The yellow metal is expected to witness its first weekly support at USD47.99 per barrel and second support at USD46.17 per barrel, while the first weekly resistance is expected at USD51.81 per barrel and second resistance at USD53.81 per barrel.

The Price has crossed the HP Filter line from below signalling that the trend is upward.

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

