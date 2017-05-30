Student housing – the smartest property investment

When taking into consideration the unpredictability and expense of the residential property market, student housing is becoming an ever more popular choice for smart investors to avoid the whims of the economy. The student population of the UK is around 2.3 million, but there is only enough student accommodation to house 26% of them. Often the assumption is that these student apartments belong to the universities, however most of them are being built by the private sector which is available to ordinary investors.

As investors don’t need to live nearby or even lift a finger to earn an income, it’s easy to see why they would be seeking out this type of property. According to the Financial times, these student rooms have consistently been providing the highest yield for 6 years. Despite there being numerous student towns throughout the UK, having a university is no longer enough, many accommodations starved locations are in desperate need of new developments and the level of undersupply varies from city to city.

These are the 5 UK towns which comfortably meet the criteria for investment hotspots according to Emerging Property.

Bradford

The University has plans to increase the student population by 30% by 2024 and the local economy is booming, outpacing Liverpool and Manchester. 19,500 students are left to make other decisions as only 17.6% of Bradford’s students have a dedicated student apartment.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield is rated as the best in the UK for international students therefore future occupancy is a dead cert. However, there is a student accommodation deficit of 76.5% with only 4.608 purpose built rooms for 19.620 students.

Leicester

With £190 million invested in Leicester’s University campuses, demand for student accommodation in the city means there is a ratio of 6.4 students to every dedicated room.

Loughborough

Loughborough is consistently the most popular first choice for prospective UK students, the appeal of this Top 10 university ensures high demand in a critically undersupplied city.

Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke boasts the UK’s 2nd fastest growing economy outside London over the last five years. With 22,700 students across two universities chasing just 4,799 student units, there is a huge undersupply of 79%.

These university towns are home to student properties which offer sector-high yields of 8%-10% NET. These are predetermined, contracted and fixed for 10 years.

With many of the developments consisting of multiple units, the initial site purchase can be spread between several investors, meaning the properties can be as little as £45,950.

In addition, as the government is keen to encourage dedicated student accommodation, it is classified as commercial property and therefore exempt from Stamp Duty below a threshold of £150,000.

James Harrington, business development manager at leading UK student property consultancy Emerging Property, explains further why these properties are appealing to investors: “These properties are professionally managed onsite 24/7, meaning that all the hassle of traditional buy-to-let landlordship is taken out of their hands – letting, vetting, maintenance, repair and rent collection. Once you’ve signed the contracts, there’s nothing more to do.”

In a time of economic uncertainty, choosing to buy into purpose built student accommodation not only acts as a solid investment but helps end the circle of students needing to seek out buy-to-let accommodation themselves whilst the local authorities do their utmost to steer them towards student apartments.

