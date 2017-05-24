Data from Legal & General Mortgage Club also suggests that more than two thirds of brokers (69%) predict that landlords will streamline their portfolios, selling properties with lower yields.

A further 45% believe that landlords will also look to invest in university towns and student accommodation.

Jeremy Duncombe, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Over the past 12 months, the buy-to-let market has experienced a myriad of legislative changes.

“Today’s research from Legal & General Mortgage Club’s inaugural buy-to-let forum shows one of the impacts of these developments, with developers looking north for value.

“It is reassuring to see that confidence in this essential tenure remains as landlords respond and adapt to this new landscape.”