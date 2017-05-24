Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.34% yesterday and closed at 7496.34. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7533.70 and a low of 7389.26.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7412.50, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7328.66. The index weekly resistance level is 7556.94, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7617.54.

DJIA

The DJIA strengthened 0.43% yesterday and closed at 20894.83. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21033.53 and a low of 20553.45.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20621.01, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20347.19. The index weekly resistance level is 21101.09, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21307.35.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.15% yesterday and closed at 12619.46. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12841.66 and a low of 12489.95.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12459.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12298.65. The index weekly resistance level is 12810.76, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 13002.07.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 rose 0.52% yesterday to close at 2394.02. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2405.77 and a low of 2352.72.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2362.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2331.12. The index weekly resistance level is 2415.62, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2437.22.

About Author

The CityTA

The CityTA was started with a desire to help new traders succeed in markets dominated by high frequency traders and other market dangers. Our instructors' objective is to bring this diverse knowledge to you. Our training programs are designed to accommodate easy learning for people who have never experienced financial markets. Financial markets have become more complex over the past 10 years. A grasp of market mechanics is important if a trader is to survive. Our focus for our students is to ensure that we give them the correct foundation, so they can develop their own strategy and build on the knowledge they gain to go on to be top performing traders.

