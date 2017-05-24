FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.34% yesterday and closed at 7496.34. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7533.70 and a low of 7389.26.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7412.50, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7328.66. The index weekly resistance level is 7556.94, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7617.54.

DJIA

The DJIA strengthened 0.43% yesterday and closed at 20894.83. During the week, the index traded at a high of 21033.53 and a low of 20553.45.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20621.01, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20347.19. The index weekly resistance level is 21101.09, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21307.35.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 fell 0.15% yesterday and closed at 12619.46. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12841.66 and a low of 12489.95.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 12459.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 12298.65. The index weekly resistance level is 12810.76, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 13002.07.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 rose 0.52% yesterday to close at 2394.02. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2405.77 and a low of 2352.72.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2362.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2331.12. The index weekly resistance level is 2415.62, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2437.22.