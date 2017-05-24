Global Economic Update

Greece reported current account deficit of €1.32bn in March, compared to a current account deficit of €0.94bn in February.

In the US, the Chicago Fed national activity index registered a more-than-expected rise to 0.49 in April, compared to a revised reading of 0.07 in March.

In Japan, the preliminary Nikkei manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.00 in May, compared to a reading of 52.70 in April. The all industry activity index dropped more-than-expected by 0.6% MoM in March, compared to a rise of 0.7% in February.

In Australia, ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index advanced to 110.50 for the week ended May 21, 2017, compared to a reading of 109.40 in the previous week.

