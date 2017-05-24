EURUSD

The Euro weakened against the US Dollar in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.07% lower at 1.1236.

At GMT0500, the Euro is trading at 1.1248 against the US Dollar, 0.11% higher from the New York close.

The Euro hit a high of 1.1264 and a low of 1.1229 against the US Dollar in the New York session.

The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1184 and first resistance at 1.1288. The second support is expected at 1.1120 and second resistance at 1.1328.

A possible signal line crossover from above by the 4H MACD, hints at a bearish momentum in the short term.

GBPUSD

In the New York session yesterday, the Pound weakened 0.08% against the US Dollar to close at 1.2999.

The pair is trading at 1.2991 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Pound trading 0.06% lower against US Dollar from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 1.3043 and a low of 1.2992 in the New York session.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at 1.2955, followed by 1.2919, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in 1.3035, followed by 1.3079.

The Williams %R indicator has crossed -20 from above indicating that the upside might remain limited.

USDJPY

In the New York session yesterday, the US Dollar rose marginally against the Yen to close at 111.32.

The USD is trading at 111.16 against the JPY at GMT0500 in the Asian session, 0.14% lower from the New York close.

The pair witnessed a high of 111.37 and a low of 111.29 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to witness its first support at 110.94 and second support at 110.71, while the first resistance is expected at 111.47 and second resistance at 111.77.

Stochastic Oscillator has moved down from the overbought territory generating a bearish signal.

EUR GBP

Yesterday, the EUR traded marginally higher against the GBP in the New York session and ended at 0.8645.

The pair is trading at 0.8657 at GMT0500 in the Asian session, with the Euro trading 0.15% higher against Sterling from the New York close.

The pair traded at a high of 0.8647 and a low of 0.8634 in the New York session.

The pair is expected to witness its first support at 0.8623 and second support at 0.8590, while the first resistance is expected at 0.8677 and second resistance at 0.8697.

An upper Bollinger band crossover on the daily chart, indicates possible correction in the near term.