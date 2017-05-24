Gold

Gold advanced in the New York session yesterday, closing 0.14% higher at USD1260.10 per ounce.

Gold is trading at USD1262.10 per ounce at GMT0500 in the Asian session, 0.16% higher from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first support level is seen at USD1254.93 per ounce, followed by USD1247.77 per ounce, while on the upside, the first resistance level situated in USD1266.53 per ounce, followed by USD1270.97 per ounce.

The Moving Average of CCI has crossed -75 from below, generating a bullish signal.

Crude Oil

Crude oil traded 0.35% higher in the New York session yesterday, closing the session at USD51.10 per barrel.

At GMT0500, the black metal is trading at USD50.90 per barrel, 0.39% lower from the New York close.

The commodity is expected to find its first support at USD50.62 per barrel and first resistance at USD51.30 per barrel. The second support is expected at USD50.35 per barrel and second resistance at USD51.71 per barrel.

The potential of a correction cannot be ruled out as the price has crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above.

