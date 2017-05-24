Gold

Gold rose during the week, closing 2.11% higher at USD1255.70 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD1252.10 per ounce, marginally higher from the New York close.

Immediate downside, the first weekly support level is seen at USD1231.93 per ounce, followed by USD1210.27 per ounce, while on the upside, the first weekly resistance level situated in USD1270.13 per ounce, followed by USD1286.67 per ounce.

The Moving Average of CCI has moved up from the oversold territory, crossing the zero line, generating a bullish signal.

Crude Oil

Crude oil rose during the week, closing 5.2% higher at USD50.53 per barrel.

In the Asian session, at GMT0500, the precious metal is trading at USD50.73 per barrel, marginally higher from the New York close.

The yellow metal is expected to witness its first weekly support at USD48.54 per barrel and second support at USD46.76 per barrel, while the first weekly resistance is expected at USD51.32 per barrel and second resistance at USD52.32 per barrel.

The Commodities Channel Indicator (CCI) has crossed 100 from below, generating a bullish signal.

Disclaimer

“The CityTA is a trading name of City Training Academy Limited (Company no: 09666903) with its registered office at 1 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EX

You must be aware of the risks in trading margin traded products. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose.”