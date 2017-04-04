Has Gold finally got its act together…?

,

Good morning all.
Yesterday was pretty much as expected with very little to shout about during the UK trading day. However I am happy to report that the Pound and Yen predictions were correct and we saw Euro/Yen slip as well as the Cable. Euro$ is still exactly where it was this time yesterday spinning like the cartoon “Tasmanian Devil” at 1.0650 clueless and frustrated.

Oil has a nose bleed at the height of $50 which is far too high for me.
I could be wrong here but I maintain there is still a lot of it about.
New Oil fields are being found regularly, drilling is becoming cheaper and technological advances are making things so much more efficient.

Well we have been suckered into this plenty of times before as 1260.00 is a pretty significant level. A break from here could see it run to the north to possibly 1300.00 and then the next significant number would be approximately 1350.00 should that happen.
1260.00 needs to be well and truly broken and become a good support level for that to happen so its a waiting game right now.

The NFP figures this week may well give the market a little shot of adrenaline but essentially it is in the doldrums all the time the EU contemplate their position with the UK.

Draghi is speaking this afternoon at 15:30 UK time so I suspect the major players will be waiting to see what he has to say before setting up trades.

We are going to have a lot of days like this as well as completely bonkers days. Get used to it as this is now the new “normal”.

Keep it tight.

Don’t trade what you think.
Don’t trade what you feel.
Trade what you see.
What you see is real.

Till tomorrow

Clive

About Author

Clive Arneil

Clive Arneil worked for major brokers for over 20 years trading most instruments in the Foreign Exchange markets as well as Derivatives. Brokered deals on behalf of some of the worlds largest banks including Barclays, Citibank, UBS, Nat West and the Bank of England. Worked mainly in the UK but also in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Retired from the Money Market at the age of 40 and worked as a financial data feed specialist supplying market data to Banks, Brokers and Spread-Betting companies. Still trading and teaching people the skills required to master today’s volatile markets.

