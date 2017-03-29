Major Indices Update

Major Indices Update
,

FTSE100

The FTSE 100 strengthened 0.68% yesterday to close at 7343.42. During the week, the index traded at a high of 7440.85 and a low of 7255.78.

The FTSE 100 weekly support level is 7252.52, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 7161.61. The index weekly resistance level is 7437.59, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 7531.75.

DJIA

The DJIA advanced 0.73% yesterday and closed at 20701.50. During the week, the index traded at a high of 20970.04 and a low of 20412.80.

The DJIA weekly support level is 20419.52, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20137.54. The index weekly resistance level is 20976.76, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 21252.02.

DAX 30

The DAX 30 rose 1.28% yesterday and closed at 12149.42. During the week, the index traded at a high of 12158.72 and a low of 11850.27.

The DAX 30 weekly support level is 11946.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 11744.35. The index weekly resistance level is 12255.34, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 12361.25.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 strengthened 0.73% yesterday and closed at 2358.57. During the week, the index traded at a high of 2381.93 and a low of 2322.25.

The S&P 500 weekly support level is 2326.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 2294.57. The index weekly resistance level is 2386.25, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 2413.93.

 

